Headline: Kaikoura access: Waiau/ Mt Lyford road to reopen from 3 to 6 pm, all drivers need to take need care

All drivers are warned that conditions across the country mean they need to take care and build in extra time today. NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright says:

Drive with patience, slow down – keep your speed down, stick to speed restrictions

Be aware of surface flooding on roads, potholes forming

Watch for fallen trees/debris on the roads and road crews clearing hazards

Add extra time for your journey

Stop for a break, avoid fatigue.

Waiau/ Mt Lyford road (Route 70) – 3 pm opening, closing 6 pm

The inland road (Route 70) to Kaikoura via Waiau and Mt Lyford will be open for three hours between 3 and 6 pm today. There will be stop/go sites and traffic lights along the route.

Overnight the road will be monitored for a possible 7am opening tomorrow.

Check this page for updates. (external link)

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura remains closed

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura will remain closed today (Thursday). High volumes of rain caused mudslides to block the highway in the past two days, pushing rock-filled containers over the edge of the road.

Five mud and rock slides are now blocking the road in different sections and teams of excavators and loaders will be working today to clear those slips.

“At Site 14 near the Paratitahi Tunnels, more of the soil and rock has come down in the heavy rain last night. The shipping containers have again been pushed closer to the sea and an estimated 2000 cubic metres has fallen from that slip face. This slip needs to be cleared and the containers reinstated before the road can reopen,” says Steve Mutton, Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager.

(Check NZ Transport Agency South Island Facebook pages for more photos (external link) or check this drop box (external link) )

Please check these pages (external link) on the Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel pages for updates on the closure and status of the highway.

State Highway 1 Kekerengu to Clarence has reopened

Access to Clarence was restored thismorning with debris cleared from the highway south of Kekerengu. Parts of the road will be reduced to one lane in several places and 30km/hour speed limit. Flooding at Tirohanga has receded, but drivers need to take extreme care in many places.

Ways to find out what is happening on the highway network:

