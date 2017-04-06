MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Kaikoura access: no access to town by road from 10 pm tonight

The NZ Transport Agency is closing the inland road (Route 70) to Kaikoura via Waiau and Mt Lyford from 10 pm tonight.

Waiau/ Mt Lyford road closed from 10 pm

The NZ Transport Agency is closing the inland road (Route 70) to Kaikoura via Waiau and Mt Lyford from 10 pm tonight. Heavy rain has pushed flood levels at the temporary culverts at the Whale’s Back area to the maximum capacity and more rain is forecast overnight.

Geotechnical advisors and engineers will make a call on whether the flood levels have dropped enough to reopen Route 70 early tomorrow morning before 7 am. The aim is to open at 7 am if river levels allow.

Electronic signs will advertise the closure at several points along the way with a patrol out overnight and checkpoints in place.

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura closed overnight

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura will remain closed until at least 7 am tomorrow (Thursday) after high volumes of rain caused mudslides to block the highway yesterday and earlier today, pushing rock-filled containers over the edge of the road. (See photos below)

Crews are focused on clearing the route, however the ongoing rain means clean ups are ongoing and opening the state highway tomorrow will depend on the amount of rain to come and more mudslides.

The next update for State Highway 1 is due at 7 am Thursday. Please check these pages (external link) on the Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel pages for updates on the closure and status of the highway.

Inland dams

Kaikoura District Council and Environment Canterbury are monitoring the inland dams (notably Linton and Hapuku) which were formed after the earthquake and are in touch with residents in Goose Bay.

