MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement
Headline: HRN APRIL Events, Notices, Information for Human Rights Network members ++
HRN APRIL Events, Notices, Information for Human Rights Network members ++
April 6, 2017
Leave a comment
Greetings to HRN members and your own networks,
With kind permission of Megan/WILPF Aotearoa [see:
www.wilpf.org.nz ] who distributed WILPF’s April Newsletter this morning, I have added other notices from various sources …..
Fwding now to HRN members for your info and onward sharing among your own networks, membership….
Thank you,
Beverley
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.