MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement

Headline: Household Labour Force Survey sources and methods: 2016

Household Labour Force Survey sources and methods: 2016 updates an older version of the same paper, Household Labour Force Survey sources and methods: 2015, to incorporate changes made from the June 2016 quarter, including the introduction of a new questionnaire. It provides Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS) customers with a technical description of the sample design for the HLFS. It also covers technical details on other aspects of the survey, including collection methodology, estimation and imputation methodology, and coding and processing details (from the June 2016 quarter).

To read this publication, download or print the PDF from ‘Available files’. If you have problems viewing the files, see opening files and PDFs.

Citation

Statistics NZ (2017). Household Labour Force Survey sources and methods: 2016. Available from

www.stats.govt.nz.

ISBN 978-0-908350-90-2 (online)

Published 6 April 2017

