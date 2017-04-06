Loading…
Green Party thrilled to announce initial 2017 party list

James Shaw MP on Sunday, April 2, 2017 – 12:02

The Green Party has today released its initial party list for the 2017 election – and it includes a mix of fresh new talent and experienced hands, Co-leader James Shaw said.

The initial list has been put together by delegates and candidates who attended the Party’s February candidates’ conference. Delegates were able to put candidates through their paces and evaluate their performance. The initial list now goes to party members nationwide to vote on. The Green Party uses STV voting.

“The Green Party is entering the 2017 race with our strongest group of candidates ever,” said Mr Shaw.

“Our current MPs, combined with new faces, represent the best of New Zealand. They are dedicated and experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds, and together will help make Aotearoa truly great.

“I am delighted that we have very strong representation from throughout the country, including Auckland. And with two candidates in their twenties in our top 20, we will be a very strong voice for young people.

“We have the most democratic list selection process out of the major parties and are proud of the high level of involvement our members have. In the Green Party it is the members who decide our party list,” said Mr Shaw.

Voting papers will be sent to party members on 20 April, and the final list will be announced at the end of May.

2017 Initial Green Party election list

1    Metiria Turei

2    James Shaw

3    Julie Anne Genter

4    Marama Davidson

5    Eugenie Sage

6    Jan Logie

7    Gareth Hughes

8    Mojo Mathers

9    Jack McDonald

10  Barry Coates

11  Kennedy Graham

12  John Hart

13  Chloe Swarbrick

14  Denise Roche

15  Golriz Ghahraman

16  David Clendon

17  Teanau Tuiono

18  Leilani Tamu

19  Teall Crossen

20  Chris Perley

21  Dr Elizabeth Kerekere

22  Sam Taylor

23  Matt Lawrey

24  Susanne Ruthven

25  Ricardo Menendez-March

26  Richard Leckinger

27  Thomas Nash

28  Kate Fulton

29  Hayley Holt

30  Ash Holwell

31  Tane Woodley

32  Julie Zhu

33  Robin McCandless

34  Stefan Grand-Meyer

35  Jo Wrigley

36  Dora Langsbury

37  Niki Bould

38  Scott Summerfield

39  Richard Wesley

40  Rochelle Surendran

41  Bridget Walsh

42  Shane Gallagher

43  Rachael Goldsmith

44  Guy Hunt

45  James Goodhue

46  Patrick Wall

