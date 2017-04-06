MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement
Headline: Green Party thrilled to announce initial 2017 party list
James Shaw MP on Sunday, April 2, 2017 – 12:02
The Green Party has today released its initial party list for the 2017 election – and it includes a mix of fresh new talent and experienced hands, Co-leader James Shaw said.
The initial list has been put together by delegates and candidates who attended the Party’s February candidates’ conference. Delegates were able to put candidates through their paces and evaluate their performance. The initial list now goes to party members nationwide to vote on. The Green Party uses STV voting.
“The Green Party is entering the 2017 race with our strongest group of candidates ever,” said Mr Shaw.
“Our current MPs, combined with new faces, represent the best of New Zealand. They are dedicated and experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds, and together will help make Aotearoa truly great.
“I am delighted that we have very strong representation from throughout the country, including Auckland. And with two candidates in their twenties in our top 20, we will be a very strong voice for young people.
“We have the most democratic list selection process out of the major parties and are proud of the high level of involvement our members have. In the Green Party it is the members who decide our party list,” said Mr Shaw.
Voting papers will be sent to party members on 20 April, and the final list will be announced at the end of May.
2017 Initial Green Party election list
1 Metiria Turei
2 James Shaw
3 Julie Anne Genter
4 Marama Davidson
5 Eugenie Sage
6 Jan Logie
7 Gareth Hughes
8 Mojo Mathers
9 Jack McDonald
10 Barry Coates
11 Kennedy Graham
12 John Hart
13 Chloe Swarbrick
14 Denise Roche
15 Golriz Ghahraman
16 David Clendon
17 Teanau Tuiono
18 Leilani Tamu
19 Teall Crossen
20 Chris Perley
21 Dr Elizabeth Kerekere
22 Sam Taylor
23 Matt Lawrey
24 Susanne Ruthven
25 Ricardo Menendez-March
26 Richard Leckinger
27 Thomas Nash
28 Kate Fulton
29 Hayley Holt
30 Ash Holwell
31 Tane Woodley
32 Julie Zhu
33 Robin McCandless
34 Stefan Grand-Meyer
35 Jo Wrigley
36 Dora Langsbury
37 Niki Bould
38 Scott Summerfield
39 Richard Wesley
40 Rochelle Surendran
41 Bridget Walsh
42 Shane Gallagher
43 Rachael Goldsmith
44 Guy Hunt
45 James Goodhue
46 Patrick Wall
—
