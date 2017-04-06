MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Green Party thrilled to announce initial 2017 party list

The Green Party has today released its initial party list for the 2017 election – and it includes a mix of fresh new talent and experienced hands, Co-leader James Shaw said.

The initial list has been put together by delegates and candidates who attended the Party’s February candidates’ conference. Delegates were able to put candidates through their paces and evaluate their performance. The initial list now goes to party members nationwide to vote on. The Green Party uses STV voting.

“The Green Party is entering the 2017 race with our strongest group of candidates ever,” said Mr Shaw.

“Our current MPs, combined with new faces, represent the best of New Zealand. They are dedicated and experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds, and together will help make Aotearoa truly great.

“I am delighted that we have very strong representation from throughout the country, including Auckland. And with two candidates in their twenties in our top 20, we will be a very strong voice for young people.

“We have the most democratic list selection process out of the major parties and are proud of the high level of involvement our members have. In the Green Party it is the members who decide our party list,” said Mr Shaw.

Voting papers will be sent to party members on 20 April, and the final list will be announced at the end of May.

2017 Initial Green Party election list

1 Metiria Turei

2 James Shaw

3 Julie Anne Genter

4 Marama Davidson

5 Eugenie Sage

6 Jan Logie

7 Gareth Hughes

8 Mojo Mathers

9 Jack McDonald

10 Barry Coates

11 Kennedy Graham

12 John Hart

13 Chloe Swarbrick

14 Denise Roche

15 Golriz Ghahraman

16 David Clendon

17 Teanau Tuiono

18 Leilani Tamu

19 Teall Crossen

20 Chris Perley

21 Dr Elizabeth Kerekere

22 Sam Taylor

23 Matt Lawrey

24 Susanne Ruthven

25 Ricardo Menendez-March

26 Richard Leckinger

27 Thomas Nash

28 Kate Fulton

29 Hayley Holt

30 Ash Holwell

31 Tane Woodley

32 Julie Zhu

33 Robin McCandless

34 Stefan Grand-Meyer

35 Jo Wrigley

36 Dora Langsbury

37 Niki Bould

38 Scott Summerfield

39 Richard Wesley

40 Rochelle Surendran

41 Bridget Walsh

42 Shane Gallagher

43 Rachael Goldsmith

44 Guy Hunt

45 James Goodhue

46 Patrick Wall