Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the Eight Months Ended 28 February 2017

The Treasury has published the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the Eight Months Ended 28 February 2017.

See Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the Eight Months Ended 28 February 2017 and the related media statement by Paul Helm, Chief Government Accountant.

