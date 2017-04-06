MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Case remains for inquiry into NZDF allegations

A strong case remains for holding an independent inquiry into the allegations contained in the book Hit and Run, following yesterday’s press conference held by the NZ Defence Force (NZDF), the Green Party said today.

“Without an inquiry there will be ongoing speculation about what happened in Afghanistan. These allegations risk eroding New Zealanders’ trust in their Defence Force,” said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

“Rather than conducting a tussle of competing claims via the media, it would be better to have an independent inquiry that the public can trust to get to the truth of the matter.

“Yesterday’s press conference did not clarify why there are so many different accounts of what happened on this operation.

“We still do not know why the former Minister of Defence, a former NZ Special Air Service soldier and the NZDF have different accounts about what happened during this operation, nor do we know for certain who was killed and why.

“Dr Wayne Mapp has reportedly described the operation as ‘a fiasco’, while Lieutenant General Keating described the conduct of the SAS during the operation as ‘exemplary’.

“There are too many unanswered question for this to be put to bed. The Prime Minister has a responsibility to New Zealanders to get to the bottom of this,” said Mr Shaw.