MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Plunket Society – Release/Statement

Headline: BestStart raises over $37,000 for Plunket

Plunket is blessed to have wonderful partners like Star Sponsor BestStart that go above and beyond to support Plunket’s work within communities.

Each year, BestStart hold a Plunket Appeal Week and this year’s appeal marked an exceptionally busy time for BestStart’s early childcare centres.

BestStart’s centres were a buzz of activity with staff, families and their children participating in fun and creative events and activities such as art auctions, sponsored lapses of the playground, Teddy Bear picnics and Sludge Days – all with the aim to raise funds to be used by Plunket in local communities.

Last year BestStart raised $26,000 during its appeal week for Plunket, this year a whopping $37,859.08 was raised with three centres; TopKids New Lynn, ABC Raureka and ABC Foxton Beach, being the top fundraisers raising $4,652 between them.

“Like us, BestStart is passionate about the wellbeing of families and children and shares Plunket’s goal of making a positive difference in communities throughout New Zealand. Their commitment to Plunket means a lot to our staff and the families we serve. We are very grateful for their ongoing support.” says Carolyn Mettrick, Chief Funding, Marketing and Communications Manager.

Through partnerships with organisations like BestStart, and donations from the public, Plunket is able to continue to make a difference for thousands of families in New Zealand.

Posted by Mamae Munn on

6 April 2017

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.