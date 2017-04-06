MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Arrests in Wanaka over the supply of illicit drugs – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Arrests in Wanaka over the supply of illicit drugs

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis

Otago Lakes-Central Area Police continue to target the supply of illicit drugs within their community.

On Tuesday morning, search warrants were executed in the Wanaka area.

At one residential address 200 tablets of LSD and six grams of cannabis resin were located.

Two men, aged 30 and 33, were arrested in relation to the LSD and will appear in Queenstown District Court on 19 April on charges of possession for supply of a Class A drug.

A third man, 28, has been charged with possession of the cannabis resin.

A second warrant was executed at another residential address and a small amount of cannabis and 100 cannabis seeds were located. Police are yet to speak to the occupiers of that address.

This follows on from the arrest of a 22-year-old English, male tourist for selling LSD and MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) in a Queenstown bar on Sunday night.

He is facing charges for the supply of Class A and B drugs.

Otago Lakes-Central Police will continue to target people involved in our communities that sell drugs and create community harm.

ENDS

Police Media Centre