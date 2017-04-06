MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Anzac Day 2017: Gallipoli

Anzac Day 2017: Gallipoli

On Anzac Day 2017, we will commemorate the Anzac landings in Gallipoli.

Attending the services

The 2017 Anzac Day commemorative services at Gallipoli will be held on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 April. For more information on the services, what to expect at Gallipoli and what to bring, visit the WW100 website.

There is no ballot for the 2017 Anzac Day services at Gallipoli but attendees will require an attendance pass (which can be obtained by prior registration from the Overseas Commemorations website). Anyone wishing to attend the Dawn Service can do so regardless of nationality. The New Zealand Service at Chunuk Bair is also open to all nationalities.

Foreigners wishing to enter Turkey must carry a passport or travel document with an expiration date of at least 60 days beyond the date of expiration of their visa, visa exemption or residence permit.

Turkey travel advice

This bulletin should be read in conjunction with our Turkey travel advisory.

We currently advise against all tourist and other non-essential travel to Ankara and Istanbul due to the heightened threat of terrorism and the potential for civil unrest. If you are travelling to Gallipoli for Anzac Day we advise that you minimise your transit time in Ankara and Istanbul and avoid tourist areas in these cities. Further attacks in Istanbul and Ankara are likely.

Areas in the southeast of Turkey are at extreme and high risk levels. For further information on where these are, see our full Turkey travel advisory.

We advise exercising caution elsewhere in Turkey, including on the Gallipoli peninsula, due to the threat from terrorism and potential for civil unrest.

There is information to suggest terrorists may seek to target Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula. Turkish authorities are aware of this information and traditionally provide a high level of protective security around Anzac Day commemorations on the peninsula.

On 16 April 2017 a national referendum on a constitutional reform package will be held. There is the potential for political gatherings and demonstrations leading up to and around this date. New Zealanders in Turkey are advised to avoid all political gatherings, protests and demonstrations as even those intended to be peaceful have the potential to turn violent.

New Zealanders throughout Turkey are advised to exercise a high degree of vigilance in public places and keep themselves informed of potential risks to safety and security by monitoring the media and other local information sources. You should adhere to any instructions and restrictions issued by the Turkish authorities.

The security environment in Turkey may change between now and Anzac Day. We recommend that New Zealanders travelling to Turkey for the Anzac commemorations regularly monitor SafeTravel and our travel advice, which will be kept under close review in the lead up to the event.

Before you go

All New Zealanders planning on attending the Gallipoli Anzac Day Commemorative Services are encouraged to:

Register your details on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s SafeTravel website so that you are made aware of any changes to our travel advice for Turkey and so that we can contact you and account for your well-being in an emergency.

Ensure you have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that includes provision for medical evacuation by air. You also need to check which circumstances and activities are covered and not covered by your insurance policy.

Consular Assistance at Gallipoli

Consular staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade will be positioned in Istanbul, Canakkale, and on the Gallipoli Peninsula over the period 16-26 April to provide on-the-ground consular assistance required by New Zealanders attending the Gallipoli commemorations.

Throughout this period, New Zealanders requiring consular assistance should contact should contact +90 533 284 08 88.

In Turkey, the nationwide 24-hour emergency number for Police is 155 and Ambulance is 112. Foreigners may also contact the Tourist Police in Istanbul on +90 212 527 4503 during office hours.

Associated Advisories:

Share this page:

Top of page

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.