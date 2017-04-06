MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement
Headline: 2017 Green Ribbon Awards now open for entries
The Green Ribbon Awards, now in their 27th year, recognise outstanding contributions to protect and manage New Zealand’s environment.
Entries for this year’s awards are open until 10 May. The awards encourage entries from all walks of New Zealand, from individuals, community groups, councils and iwi right through to large corporations.
The 10 categories include biodiversity, resilience to climate change, waste minimisation, caring for fresh water, coastal and ocean protection, leadership, philanthropy and partnerships, and the Supreme Winner category.
We all have a part to play in protecting and managing our environment. By sharing your story, you’ll not only boost the profile of your work, you’ll help us to raise awareness of how individuals, groups and organisations can get involved and make a difference.
The Ministers for Conservation and the Environment will present the awards at the Banquet Hall, Parliament Buildings, Wellington on 8 June. The Loder Cup, recognising outstanding achievements in flora conservation work, will also be awarded at the ceremony.
Previous winners
Participants develop skills and future prospects through the project and a sense of pride and accomplishment, in an activity-based learning platform. The project aims to place participants into full-time work at the end of the programme, allowing them to contribute back to the community.
2015/16 Loder Cup Winners: Barbara and Neill Simpson
The Simpsons received the Loder Cup for their tireless work to protect native flora and get others involved in conservation. Among many other successes, they were central to the reforestation project on the Lake Wakatipu islands, planting more than 40,000 native plants there. Mr Simpson, who is a former DOC ranger, is an acknowledged expert on native plants and the effects of exotic pests on their ecosystem. Mrs Simpson has introduced hundreds, if not thousands, of children to our natural world through successful school and community volunteer programmes.
Green Ribbon Awards
Read about the Green Ribbon Awards on their website and get inspired with more stories from our past winners. Then enter your iwi, individual, community organisation or businesses on the Ministry for the Environment website before the 10th of May.
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.