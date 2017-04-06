MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement

Headline: 2017 Green Ribbon Awards now open for entries

Entries for this year’s awards are open until 10 May. The awards encourage entries from all walks of New Zealand, from individuals, community groups, councils and iwi right through to large corporations.

The 10 categories include biodiversity, resilience to climate change, waste minimisation, caring for fresh water, coastal and ocean protection, leadership, philanthropy and partnerships, and the Supreme Winner category.

We all have a part to play in protecting and managing our environment. By sharing your story, you’ll not only boost the profile of your work, you’ll help us to raise awareness of how individuals, groups and organisations can get involved and make a difference.

The Ministers for Conservation and the Environment will present the awards at the Banquet Hall, Parliament Buildings, Wellington on 8 June. The Loder Cup, recognising outstanding achievements in flora conservation work, will also be awarded at the ceremony.

Previous winners

This community biodiversity project was recognised for changing people’s lives in a meaningful and sustained way. The Trust teaches skills to youth, long-term unemployed and people at risk, while working to restore and support the natural environment. Providing 500,000 eco-sourced native plants, education programmes, advisory skills and over 156,000 volunteer hours each year, Te Whangai has made huge environmental strides in the Waikato region, restoring ecosystems, wildlife corridors and waterways.

Participants develop skills and future prospects through the project and a sense of pride and accomplishment, in an activity-based learning platform. The project aims to place participants into full-time work at the end of the programme, allowing them to contribute back to the community.

2015/16 Loder Cup Winners: Barbara and Neill Simpson

The Simpsons received the Loder Cup for their tireless work to protect native flora and get others involved in conservation. Among many other successes, they were central to the reforestation project on the Lake Wakatipu islands, planting more than 40,000 native plants there. Mr Simpson, who is a former DOC ranger, is an acknowledged expert on native plants and the effects of exotic pests on their ecosystem. Mrs Simpson has introduced hundreds, if not thousands, of children to our natural world through successful school and community volunteer programmes.