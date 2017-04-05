MIL OSI –

MIL OSI – Source: Pacific Media Centre – Analysis published with permission of PMC

Headline: World Press Freedom Day 2017 in Jakarta

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY 2017

Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies

A day for West Papua media freedom

Every year, May 3 is a date which celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom; to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

Events

UNESCO, the government of Indonesia, and the Press Council of Indonesia will co-organise the World Press Freedom Day’s main event and the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize Ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 1-4 May 2017. Other parallel events will also be happening, including West Papua. The Pacific media Centre will also be taking part.

More than 100 national celebrations take place each year to commemorate this Day. UNESCO leads the worldwide celebration by identifying the global thematic and organizing the main event in different parts of world every year.

The international day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a Recommendation adopted at the 26th Session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. This in turn was a response to a call by African journalists who in 1991 produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration on media pluralism and independence.

When: May 3, 2017

Where: Jakarta, Indonesia

#PRESS FREEDOM

#WPFD2017

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.