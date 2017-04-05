MIL OSI –

Headline: Waihenga Bridge, State Highway 53, Wairarapa to close

The NZ Transport Agency is planning to close the Waihenga Bridge on State Highway 53 near Martinborough in the Wairarapa, from 2pm due to the risk of flooding.

When conditions allow, the road will be reopened.

Detours are available north and south of the bridge that will add approximately 20 minutes to journeys.

Motorists should follow the signs for detours, which are at Kahutara Road and Featherston Creek Road.

Signage on State Highway 2, Brown Owl, Upper Hutt, and on roads around Featherston, Martinborough and Greytown will be updated to advise the status of the bridge.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as the wet weather continues.

As conditions can change rapidly, we advise people to check the latest weather and road updates before they get on the road.

