Headline: Update on Pakuranga incident – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Headline: Update on Pakuranga incident
Wednesday, 5 April 2017 – 2:46pm
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan:
Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Pakuranga Heights yesterday evening.
We can confirm the victim was 22-year-old Chozyn Koroheke.
Police are still working to establish exactly what has occurred at the address yesterday evening but believe this was a domestic-related incident.
We want to assure the community that we have a number of staff working on this investigation and are following positive lines of enquiry.
We have a person of interest in relation to this investigation however for operational reasons we are not able make any further comment at this stage.
A further update will be provided tomorrow.
