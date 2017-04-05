Loading…
Update on Pakuranga incident

April 5, 2017

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Update on Pakuranga incident – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Update on Pakuranga incident

Wednesday, 5 April 2017 – 2:46pm

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan:

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Pakuranga Heights yesterday evening.

We can confirm the victim was 22-year-old Chozyn Koroheke.

Police are still working to establish exactly what has occurred at the address yesterday evening but believe this was a domestic-related incident.

We want to assure the community that we have a number of staff working on this investigation and are following positive lines of enquiry. 

We have a person of interest in relation to this investigation however for operational reasons we are not able make any further comment at this stage.

A further update will be provided tomorrow.

Shelley Nahr/NZ  Police

