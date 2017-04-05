MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: UPDATE – CCTV images of missing man Richard Smith – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: UPDATE – CCTV images of missing man Richard Smith

Police and LandSAR volunteers continue to search for missing man 78-year-old Richard Smith, who was last seen leaving his Brooklyn home this morning.

Mr Smith is seen on CCTV footage entering and exiting Wellington train station between 8:13 and 8:19 this morning.

As seen in these pictures, Mr Smith is wearing a blue and black checkered dressing gown with a dark coloured jacket over the top. Police believe someone may recognise him from these images and ask them to please contact Police with any information they may have.

Police continue to search across Wellington and ask the public to please check their sheds, outbuildings or anywhere on their property that someone could take shelter.

Police have serious concerns for his wellbeing. Mr Smith suffers from dementia and may be confused, as well as cold with the weather.

Police ask that anyone with information or sightings please call them immediately on 04 381 2000.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre