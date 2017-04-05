MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement
Headline: State of local emergency declared in Whanganui and Rangitikei » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management
Severe weather
Manawatu – Wanganui
Start
04 Apr 2017
05:46 PM
Local states of emergency have been declared in Whanganui and Rangitikei owing to the weather situation. Follow https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwanganui/ for updates on the weather situation. Information is also available at http://www.horizons.govt.nz/
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.