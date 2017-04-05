SH1 and SH30 in Bay of Plenty closed due to slips – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
Headline: SH1 and SH30 in Bay of Plenty closed due to slips

Wednesday, 5 April 2017 – 12:07pm

State Highway 1 between Taupo and Turangi is closed due to a slip at Bully Point.

Also closed due to a slip is SH30 between Rotorua and Whakatane.

The weather has caused disruption across the roading network in the Bay of Plenty District and motorists are asked to avoid all unnecessary travel.

