MIL OSI –
Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Severe weather – update on state highway closures and restrictions
The NZ Transport Agency is urging people to take extra care on the roads and to check for the latest conditions before travelling with more than a dozen full or partial closures in place on state highways as a result of flooding and slips.
With heavy rain continuing to affect many parts of the North Island and the upper South Island, strong winds across central New Zealand and a deepening low over the Tasman Sea forecast to cross central New Zealand overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning, road closures and travel restrictions are likely to remain in place for some time.
Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Mark Owens says the Agency is keeping a close eye on conditions and responding as the situation evolves.
“Our contractors are constantly monitoring road and weather conditions so they can quickly respond to flooding, slips and rockfalls. Roads will be re-opened and travel restrictions lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the meantime we’re asking everyone to be patient, use detours where indicated and comply with temporary speed restrictions where they are in place.
“When it’s raining heavily, it’s important that drivers watch their speeds, take care not to follow too closely, and take extra care when taking corners.
“Storm conditions such as wind gusts can also affect high-side vehicles, motorcyclists, and cyclists. People should also look out for surface flooding, and debris on the road.”
Mr Owens said that as conditions can change rapidly, the Transport Agency is advising people to check the latest weather and road updates before they get on the road.
Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz (external link) for the latest highway information.
State Highway Closures and Restrictions – 3:30pm update from NZTA Traffic Operations Centre
|
Key:
|
Open
|
With no vehicle restrictions, caution for driving conditions in place
|
Open
|
With Vehicle restrictions are in place or the road is operating in a reduced capacity
|
|
Closed
|
Road is closed, with or without detour
|
|
Resolved
|
Road status updated to fully open with no current vehicle restrictions or warnings in place
Last sitrep correct as at 3:30pm. Next sitrep at 7:30pm.
North Island
|
SH
|
Location
|
Road Conditions
|
Road Status
|
Notes
|
4
|
Raetihi- Whanganui
|
Flooding
|
Closed
|
|
56
|
Opiki
|
Flooding
|
Closed
|
|
25
|
Whalebone Bridge to Rumahunga
|
Slip
|
Closed
|
|
25
|
Kuaotunu
|
Slip
|
Closed
|
|
43
|
Tokirima to Tahora
|
Slip
|
Closed
|
|
38
|
Tuai to Frasertown
|
Flooding
|
Closed
|
|
34
|
Edgecumbe to Te Teko
|
Flooding
|
Closed
|
|
30 & 2
|
Rotorua to Opotki
|
Flooding
|
Closed
|
|
1
|
Turangi to Taupo
|
Slip
|
Open
|
One lane open, under Stop/Go traffic management
|
1
|
Pioneer Rd Pokeno
|
Flooding
|
Open
|
One lane closed
|
1
|
Cowan Bay Rd, Puhoi
|
Slip
|
Open
|
One lane closed
|
29
|
Lower Kaimai
|
Slip
|
Open
|
One lane closed
|
3
|
Manawatu Gorge
|
Rock Falls
|
Open
|
One lane closed, operating with traffic signals and 30km/h temporary speed restriction.
|
5
|
Napier-Taupo Road (Te Pohue)
|
Slip
|
Open
|
30km/h temporary speed restriction in place
|
35
|
Gisborne To Tolaga Bay (Makorori)(Gisborne)
|
Slip
|
Open
|
30km/h temporary speed restriction in place
|
25A
|
Kopu-Hikuai Road
|
Slip
|
Open
|
Eastbound lanes closed
|
23
|
Whatawhata
|
Flooding
|
Open
|
One lane Closed
|
3
|
Mimi to Uruti
|
Slip
|
Open
|
Stop/Go traffic management in place
|
1
|
Ohinewai Interchange
|
Flooding
|
Open
|
One lane closed
|
3
|
Awakino Tunnel
(West Waikato)
|
Flooding
|
Open
|
|
5
|
Napier-Taupo Road (Eskdale)
|
Flooding
|
Open
|
|
2
|
Maramarua
(East Waikato)
|
Flooding
|
Open
|
|
32
|
Tokoroa to Turangi
|
Slip
|
Open
|
|
3
|
Between SH4 and Mokau
|
Slip
|
Open
|
Caution in place for multiple slips
|
5
|
Eskdale to Tarawera
|
Slip
|
Open
|
Caution in place for multiple slips – expect delays.
|
2
|
Rimutaka Hill
|
Slip
|
Open
|
3
|
Manawatu Gorge
|
Caution
|
Open
|
Caution in place due to risk of rock falls and flooding
|
1
|
Dome Valley
|
Surface Flooding
|
Open
|
|
25
|
Duck Creek
|
Flooding
|
Open
|
South Island
|
SH
|
Location
|
Road Conditions
|
Road Status
|
Notes
|
1
|
Peketa to Goose Bay
|
Earthquake Damage
|
Closed
|
|
6
|
Ross to Haast
|
Caution
|
Open
|
WIND WARNING – Care Required By Caravans, Campervans, High Sided Vehicles And Motorbikes And Especially Around River Valleys
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.