Severe weather – update on state highway closures and restrictions

Published By   /   April 5, 2017  /   Comments Off on Severe weather – update on state highway closures and restrictions

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

The NZ Transport Agency is urging people to take extra care on the roads and to check for the latest conditions before travelling with more than a dozen full or partial closures in place on state highways as a result of flooding and slips.

With heavy rain continuing to affect many parts of the North Island and the upper South Island, strong winds across central New Zealand and a deepening low over the Tasman Sea forecast to cross central New Zealand overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning, road closures and travel restrictions are likely to remain in place for some time.

Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Mark Owens says the Agency is keeping a close eye on conditions and responding as the situation evolves.

“Our contractors are constantly monitoring road and weather conditions so they can quickly respond to flooding, slips and rockfalls. Roads will be re-opened and travel restrictions lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the meantime we’re asking everyone to be patient, use detours where indicated and  comply with temporary speed restrictions where they are in place.  

“When it’s raining heavily, it’s important that drivers watch their speeds, take care not to follow too closely, and take extra care when taking corners.

“Storm conditions such as wind gusts can also affect high-side vehicles, motorcyclists, and cyclists. People should also look out for surface flooding, and debris on the road.”

Mr Owens said that as conditions can change rapidly, the Transport Agency is advising people to check the latest weather and road updates before they get on the road.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz (external link) for the latest highway information.

State Highway Closures and Restrictions – 3:30pm update from NZTA Traffic Operations Centre

 

Key:

Open

With no vehicle restrictions, caution for driving conditions in place 

 

Open

With Vehicle restrictions are in place or the road is operating in a reduced capacity  

 

Closed

Road is closed, with or without detour

 

Resolved

Road status updated to fully open with no current vehicle restrictions or warnings in place

Last sitrep correct as at 3:30pm. Next sitrep at 7:30pm.

North Island

SH

Location

Road Conditions

Road Status

Notes

4

Raetihi- Whanganui
(East Whanganui)

Flooding

Closed

 

56

Opiki
(East Whanganui)

Flooding

Closed

 

25

Whalebone Bridge to Rumahunga
(East Waikato)

Slip

Closed

 

25

Kuaotunu
(East Waikato)

Slip

Closed

 

43

Tokirima to Tahora
(West Wanganui)

Slip

Closed

 

38

Tuai to Frasertown
(Hawkes Bay)

Flooding

Closed

 

34

Edgecumbe to Te Teko
(Bay of Plenty)

Flooding

Closed

 

30 & 2

Rotorua to Opotki
(Bay of Plenty)

Flooding

Closed

 

1

Turangi to Taupo
(Central Waikato)

Slip

Open

One lane open, under Stop/Go traffic management

1

Pioneer Rd Pokeno
(East Waikato)

Flooding

Open

One lane closed

1

Cowan Bay Rd, Puhoi
(Auckland)

Slip

Open

One lane closed

29

Lower Kaimai
(Bay of Plenty)

Slip

Open

One lane closed

3

Manawatu Gorge
(East Whanganui)

Rock Falls

Open

One lane closed, operating with traffic signals and 30km/h temporary speed restriction.

5

Napier-Taupo Road (Te Pohue)
(Hawkes Bay)

Slip

Open

30km/h temporary speed restriction in place

35

Gisborne To Tolaga Bay (Makorori)(Gisborne)

Slip

Open

30km/h temporary speed restriction in place

25A

Kopu-Hikuai Road
(East Waikato)

Slip

Open

Eastbound lanes closed

23

Whatawhata
(West Waikato)

Flooding

Open

One lane Closed

3

Mimi to Uruti
(West Wanganui)

Slip

Open

Stop/Go traffic management in place

1

Ohinewai Interchange
(West Waikato)

Flooding

Open

One lane closed

3

Awakino Tunnel

(West Waikato)

Flooding

Open

 

5

Napier-Taupo Road (Eskdale)
(Hawkes Bay)

Flooding

Open

 

2

Maramarua

(East Waikato)

Flooding

Open

 

32

Tokoroa to Turangi
(Central Waikato)

Slip

Open

 

3

Between SH4 and Mokau
(West Waikato)

Slip

Open

Caution in place for multiple slips

5

Eskdale to Tarawera
(Hawkes Bay)

Slip

Open

Caution in place for multiple slips – expect delays.

2

Rimutaka Hill
(Wellington)

Slip

Open

  

3

Manawatu Gorge
(East Whanganui)

Caution

Open

Caution in place due to risk of rock falls and flooding

1

Dome Valley
(Auckland)

Surface Flooding

Open

 

25

Duck Creek
 (East Waikato)

Flooding

Open

 

South Island

SH

Location

Road Conditions

Road Status

Notes

1

Peketa to Goose Bay
(North Canterbury)

Earthquake Damage

Closed

 

6

Ross to Haast
(West Coast)

Caution

Open

WIND WARNING – Care Required By Caravans, Campervans, High Sided Vehicles And Motorbikes And Especially Around River Valleys

