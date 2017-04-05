MIL OSI –

Headline: Severe weather – update on state highway closures and restrictions

The NZ Transport Agency is urging people to take extra care on the roads and to check for the latest conditions before travelling with more than a dozen full or partial closures in place on state highways as a result of flooding and slips.

With heavy rain continuing to affect many parts of the North Island and the upper South Island, strong winds across central New Zealand and a deepening low over the Tasman Sea forecast to cross central New Zealand overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning, road closures and travel restrictions are likely to remain in place for some time.

Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Mark Owens says the Agency is keeping a close eye on conditions and responding as the situation evolves.

“Our contractors are constantly monitoring road and weather conditions so they can quickly respond to flooding, slips and rockfalls. Roads will be re-opened and travel restrictions lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the meantime we’re asking everyone to be patient, use detours where indicated and comply with temporary speed restrictions where they are in place.

“When it’s raining heavily, it’s important that drivers watch their speeds, take care not to follow too closely, and take extra care when taking corners.

“Storm conditions such as wind gusts can also affect high-side vehicles, motorcyclists, and cyclists. People should also look out for surface flooding, and debris on the road.”

Mr Owens said that as conditions can change rapidly, the Transport Agency is advising people to check the latest weather and road updates before they get on the road.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz (external link) for the latest highway information.

State Highway Closures and Restrictions – 3:30pm update from NZTA Traffic Operations Centre

Key: Open With no vehicle restrictions, caution for driving conditions in place Open With Vehicle restrictions are in place or the road is operating in a reduced capacity Closed Road is closed, with or without detour Resolved Road status updated to fully open with no current vehicle restrictions or warnings in place

Last sitrep correct as at 3:30pm. Next sitrep at 7:30pm.

North Island

SH Location Road Conditions Road Status Notes 4 Raetihi- Whanganui

(East Whanganui) Flooding Closed 56 Opiki

(East Whanganui) Flooding Closed 25 Whalebone Bridge to Rumahunga

(East Waikato) Slip Closed 25 Kuaotunu

(East Waikato) Slip Closed 43 Tokirima to Tahora

(West Wanganui) Slip Closed 38 Tuai to Frasertown

(Hawkes Bay) Flooding Closed 34 Edgecumbe to Te Teko

(Bay of Plenty) Flooding Closed 30 & 2 Rotorua to Opotki

(Bay of Plenty) Flooding Closed 1 Turangi to Taupo

(Central Waikato) Slip Open One lane open, under Stop/Go traffic management 1 Pioneer Rd Pokeno

(East Waikato) Flooding Open One lane closed 1 Cowan Bay Rd, Puhoi

(Auckland) Slip Open One lane closed 29 Lower Kaimai

(Bay of Plenty) Slip Open One lane closed 3 Manawatu Gorge

(East Whanganui) Rock Falls Open One lane closed, operating with traffic signals and 30km/h temporary speed restriction. 5 Napier-Taupo Road (Te Pohue)

(Hawkes Bay) Slip Open 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place 35 Gisborne To Tolaga Bay (Makorori)(Gisborne) Slip Open 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place 25A Kopu-Hikuai Road

(East Waikato) Slip Open Eastbound lanes closed 23 Whatawhata

(West Waikato) Flooding Open One lane Closed 3 Mimi to Uruti

(West Wanganui) Slip Open Stop/Go traffic management in place 1 Ohinewai Interchange

(West Waikato) Flooding Open One lane closed 3 Awakino Tunnel (West Waikato) Flooding Open 5 Napier-Taupo Road (Eskdale)

(Hawkes Bay) Flooding Open 2 Maramarua (East Waikato) Flooding Open 32 Tokoroa to Turangi

(Central Waikato) Slip Open 3 Between SH4 and Mokau

(West Waikato) Slip Open Caution in place for multiple slips 5 Eskdale to Tarawera

(Hawkes Bay) Slip Open Caution in place for multiple slips – expect delays. 2 Rimutaka Hill

(Wellington) Slip Open 3 Manawatu Gorge

(East Whanganui) Caution Open Caution in place due to risk of rock falls and flooding 1 Dome Valley

(Auckland) Surface Flooding Open 25 Duck Creek

(East Waikato) Flooding Open

South Island

SH Location Road Conditions Road Status Notes 1 Peketa to Goose Bay

(North Canterbury) Earthquake Damage Closed 6 Ross to Haast

(West Coast) Caution Open WIND WARNING – Care Required By Caravans, Campervans, High Sided Vehicles And Motorbikes And Especially Around River Valleys

