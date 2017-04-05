Serious crash – Te Rapa Road, Hamilton – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Wednesday, 5 April 2017 – 12:32pm
Police are in attendance at a fatal crash on Te Rapa Road, Hamilton.
Emergency services were called at 11.36am to a crash involving a truck and trailer unit and a cyclist. A person has died at the scene.
Due to the crash Te Rapa Straight, at the intersection with Sunshine Avenue and Bryant Roads, has been closed. Temporary diversions are in place and will be advised shortly.
The public are asked to avoid the area where possible to reduce traffic congestion.
Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
