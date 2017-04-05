Search for Richard Smith – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Search for Richard Smith

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: UPDATE: Search for Richard Smith

Police are continuing to search for 79-year-old Richard Smith, who was left his home on Todman Street early this morning.

LandSAR have been deployed and Police will be conducting door knocks.

Community rescue teams from Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt have also been deployed to help with the search.

It is possible that he may have gotten on a bus headed for the Wellington Train Station.

He was last seen wearing a grey woollen dressing gown with a blue jacket over the top, as well as long grey trousers and brown/gold slippers.

If you see someone who matches his description, we ask that you approach him and check if he is alright. Mr Smith suffers from dementia so he may appear dazed or confused about where he is.

If you believe you may have seen him, please contact us immediately on (04) 381 2000 as we are concerned about him being out alone in this cold weather.

