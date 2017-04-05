River Road closed, Tuakau – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: River Road closed, Tuakau

Police would like to advise people that River Road, Tuakau, is closed south of Lapwood Road due to a slip.

The road is completely blocked and clearing the slip will take some time so it’s expected the road will remain closed overnight.

Motorists are still able to use Tuakau Bridge Road.

We advise people heading to Port Waikato or Onewhero, to travel through Mercer.

