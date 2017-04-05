MIL OSI – Source: Whangarei District Council – Release/Statement

Headline: Risks from rainfall to continue

This page contains information about monitoring the rainfall that can cause further flooding and slips throughout the region.

The Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group says continued rainfall this afternoon and evening (Wednesday 5 April) could cause further localised flooding and slips throughout the region.

Northland received significant rain overnight and MetService is forecasting further bursts of heavy rain today before the weather clears tonight. Another 50 to 80mm of rain is expected, with up 100mm near the east coast. Peak intensities of 25 to 45mm per hour and thunderstorms are again possible.

Northland CDEM spokesperson Victoria Randall says the potential for further high-intensity, short-duration rainfall, in combination with high tides during the afternoon, makes flooding and slips on roads a possibility.

“We’re advising Northlanders to continue to take extra care on the roads, plan their journeys and check road conditions before they leave, via options such as the AA Roadwatch website, local radio or social media.”

No major issues were reported throughout Northland overnight, although flooding and slips caused some roads to be closed or partially closed for periods. Rainfall figures provided by the Northland Regional Council hydrology team showed most of the rain fell on the Whangarei and Kaipara districts, with the Far North – especially north of Mangamukas – generally experiencing less.

A maximum of 145.5mm was recorded in the 30 hours to 6am today at Tara (just east of Mangawhai). Poroti received 130.5mm and 127mm was recorded in the hills east of Ngunguru.