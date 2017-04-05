MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Refreshed cycle network for Wellington underway

Transport Minister Simon Bridges broke ground today on the Hutt Road Cycleway upgrade, the first project in Wellington City’s refreshed Urban Cycleways Programme.

“The existing shared path along Hutt Road was installed in 1995 and today is the busiest cycling route into the central city. This $6.5 million investment will increase safety and improve user experience,” Mr Bridges says.

The upgrade will provide a wider dedicated cycleway, alongside a separated pedestrian path, with poles and other hazards being removed. The surface along the cycleway will also be smoother and the Kaiwharawhara Stream bridge widened.

Two bus stops will be amalgamated to increase efficiency and improve safety, as well as layout changes and the installation of bus queue lanes at Ngauranga.

“These improvements will provide safer, more appealing choices for everyday travel and connect cyclists with a wider cycling network,” Mr Bridges says.

The Hutt Road Cycleway is the first of two stages in Wellington’s Northern Connection, running from Bunny Street to Ngauranga and eventually connecting with other projects all the way through to Melling in Lower Hutt.

“It’s exciting to launch the first of Wellington’s refreshed Urban Cycleways Programme projects, and to see work on the capital’s cycling network progress,” Mr Bridges says.

The Hutt Road Cycleway is a part of the refreshed Wellington Urban Cycleways Programme and is jointly funded by Wellington City Council and the Government.

The Government is investing $333 million nationwide for cycleways projects, the biggest investment in cycling in New Zealand’s history.

More information about the Urban Cycleways Programme can be found at: www.nzta.govt.nz/UCP.

