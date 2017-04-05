MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement
Headline: RAIN EVENT #5 Horizons activates flood defences » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management
Floods
Manawatu – Wanganui
Start
05 Apr 2017
06:14 AM
Horizons Regional Council activated the Moutoa floodgates at 2.15am this morning, and have deployed flood defences barriers at Whanganui Yacht Club, Kowhai Park and Balgownie due to high water levels in the Whanganui and Manawatu Rivers. Whangaehu and Turakina also remain on high alert.
