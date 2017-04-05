MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement

Headline: RAIN EVENT #5 Horizons activates flood defences » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Floods Manawatu – Wanganui Start 06:14 AM

Horizons Regional Council activated the Moutoa floodgates at 2.15am this morning, and have deployed flood defences barriers at Whanganui Yacht Club, Kowhai Park and Balgownie due to high water levels in the Whanganui and Manawatu Rivers. Whangaehu and Turakina also remain on high alert.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.