Power has been restored to AUT South Campus

05 Apr, 2017

Power is now on at AUT South Campus but the campus is closed, reopening at the usual time on Thursday 6 April. All classes scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and evening have been cancelled and alternative arrangements will be notified. Staff and students onsite are encouraged to head home. Anyone with classes scheduled for this afternoon or evening should also remain at home.

Power is now on at AUT South Campus but the campus is closed, reopening at the usual time on Thursday 6 April. All classes scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and evening have been cancelled and alternative arrangements will be notified. Staff and students onsite are encouraged to head home. Anyone with classes scheduled for this afternoon or evening should also remain at home.

If you are parked at South Campus, and need to get to or from South Campus, the carpark can still be accessed and the shuttles are still running. Please do take care as there will be traffic delays, surface flooding and traffic lights are out.

Thank you for your cooperation.