MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement

Headline: Photo of the week: Coromandel brown kiwi

Brown kiwi live in the North Island. There are four distinct forms, including the Coromandel brown kiwi.

For many New Zealanders, brown kiwi is the species we think of when kiwi are talked about. It is the species that lives closest to human habitation, familiar to many communities in Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, East Coast/Hawkes Bay and parts of Taranaki.

For the first time in 50 years, six Coromandel brown kiwi have been reintroduced to Auckland’s Hunua Ranges this week, with 34 more being introduced over the next six years.

This marks a great milestone for New Zealand’s kiwi recovery. There are ways you can help the Coromandel brown kiwi too.

Photo: Andrew Walmsley

Share this:

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.