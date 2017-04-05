MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: NZ condemns attack in Syria

Foreign Minister Murray McCully has condemned the bombing in the northwest of Syria where dozens of people have been killed in a chemical weapons attack.

“I was appalled to learn of another attack in an area where chemical weapons have previously been used,” Mr McCully says.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims of this barbaric attack, which is especially horrific for the number of children killed and injured.

“We join others in calling for a full investigation into the atrocity and for the perpetrators to be held to account.

“This adds yet another sad chapter to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Syria.

“The Security Council must take action, or we will continue to see more horrific acts like this,” Mr McCully says.

