New Zealand Business: NEW HOPE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST GESTATIONAL DIABETES

MIL OSI –

Source: FONTERRA

Headline: NEW HOPE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST GESTATIONAL DIABETES

A new University of Otago study has found a Fonterra probiotic could reduce cases of gestational diabetes in pregnant women by 68 per cent.

Fonterra Programme Manager Nutrition and Health, Dr James Dekker said instances of gestational diabetes are on the rise throughout the world so it’s exciting to find out Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001, referred to as SureStartTM LactoB 001, may be able to change this.

“Gestational diabetes is a temporary condition caused by pregnant women’s bodies being unable to produce enough insulin for both the mother and baby. It leads to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life, and Maori, Pacific Island and Asian women have some of the highest rates.

“We know that not all probiotics are created equal, and through targeted research we’re finding out how our Fonterra probiotic strains can be used to help people have a better quality of life,” said Dr Dekker.

He said 423 women were in the first trial and they’d like to see it tested on more pregnant women to see if there are the same positive results.