MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Government

Headline: New Plymouth Airport asset transfer in the pipeline

The Government and New Plymouth District Council have agreed in principle to transfer New Plymouth Airport to local government ownership, Transport Minister Simon Bridges says.

“The Crown will transfer its 50 percent stake in New Plymouth Airport to its joint venture partner, the Council, after they expressed interest in full ownership of the Airport,” Mr Bridges says.

“The Council is responsible for running and managing the day to day operation of the Airport, and transferring the Crown’s ownership will allow it to continue developing the airport’s assets to meet growing passenger numbers.

“Full local ownership will provide some real opportunities for Taranaki and the airport to maximise regional economic growth,” Mr Bridges says.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.