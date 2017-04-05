MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: New IT platform for individual client level data system to be developed

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley says a new IT solution will be developed for the collection of individual client level data from NGOs as the current system is not up to standard.

“Last night I was advised by MSD about a technical issue with the portal where providers submit individual client level data,” says Mrs Tolley.

“No private information on clients was available, however a provider was able to view another provider’s folder. The system was shut down last night as a result. To date, 136 providers have been invited to upload client level data into the DIA shared portal, only 10 providers have uploaded information so far.

“I’ve asked officials for advice on the next steps which will involve using a different IT platform that will be robustly tested.

“It’s vital clients and providers have confidence that their information is being protected. We will work with the Privacy Commissioner and the Government’s Chief Information Officer to ensure we get this right.

“It’s important we have a secure IT system which enables government to access client level data so we can target funding to the services which best help our most vulnerable New Zealanders. We need to be able to understand what services are needed, what is effective, and identify any gaps.

“All New Zealanders would expect that the $330 million we fund in community based social services every year is spent on programmes that get the best results for New Zealanders, particularly the most vulnerable.”

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.