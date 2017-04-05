MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Minister welcomes sign language initiative

Disability Issues Minister Nicky Wagner is welcoming a free online initiative to help New Zealanders learn New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL).

Learn NZSL is an e-learning resource developed by the Deaf Studies Research Unit at Victoria University of Wellington. It covers everyday vocabulary, phrases and conversations, supported by interactive tasks and 660 videos.

The Government contributed $230,000 through the NZSL Fund, administered by the NZSL Board.

“Since NZSL became an official language in 2006, we’ve seen an increase in the number of people wanting to learn how to sign,” Ms Wagner says.

“The Government is absolutely committed to maintaining and promoting NZSL. This free online initiative will enable New Zealanders to learn anywhere and at any time.

“Congratulations to the Deaf Studies Research Unit and to Sara Pivac Alexander, the project lead, for driving and developing such an important resource.”

Learn NZSL will be available from 6pm on 6 April 2017 at: http://www.learnnzsl.nz

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.