Man charged with Linwood rape – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Man charged with Linwood rape

A 22-year-old man will be appearing in the Christchurch District court today charged with the rape of a 15-year-old female in the Linwood area on Sunday 5 March.



The rape was reported to Police in the early hours of Sunday 5 March, after the victim was found by a member of the public.



“There are limited details that I am able to release now that the matter is before the courts. However I wanted to provide the community with the reassurance of knowing an arrest has been made in this case,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson of the Christchurch Police.



