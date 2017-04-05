MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Kaikoura access: state highway and inland road affected by rain

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura will remain closed until at least 7 am tomorrow (Thursday) after high volumes of rain caused mudslides to block the highway yesterday and earlier today.

Crews are focused on clearing the route, however the ongoing rain means clean ups are ongoing today.

“The eight days of closure enabled the abseiling teams and road crews to clear some massive boulders from high risk sites south of Kaikoura,” says NZ Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager Steve Mutton. “However, as the recent rain and mudslides shows, this route remains fragile.”

The next update for State Highway 1 is due at 7 am Thursday. Please check these pages (external link) on the Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel pages for updates on the closure and status of the highway.

Waiau/ Mt Lyford (Route 70) culverts at capacity

The inland road to Kaikoura via Waiau and Mt Lyford has also been affected by the heavy rain with the culverts near the area known as the Whale’s Back close to flooding capacity. People are advised to take extra care along this route.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the road open but safety is paramount,” says Steve Mutton. “If necessary for safety reasons, the route will be closed tonight if rain continues.” An update can be expected later this afternoon after 4 pm.

Extra crews are working on State Highway 1 and the inland road currently.

Inland dams

Kaikoura District Council and Environment Canterbury are monitoring the inland dams (notably Linton and Hapuku) which formed after the earthquake and are in touch with residents in Goose Bay.

