Incident in Kaikohe – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Incident in Kaikohe

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Brian Swann:

Police and ambulance staff are currently at an address near Kaikohe where a one-year-old child has drowned.

Police were called at approximately 11.40am after the child was found unresponsive in a pond on the property.

Police are currently at the scene making enquiries and have no further comment at this early stage

The child’s family is being supported by Police and Victim Support.

