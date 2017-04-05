MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Incident in Kaikohe – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Incident in Kaikohe
Wednesday, 5 April 2017 – 1:07pm
Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Brian Swann:
Police and ambulance staff are currently at an address near Kaikohe where a one-year-old child has drowned.
Police were called at approximately 11.40am after the child was found unresponsive in a pond on the property.
Police are currently at the scene making enquiries and have no further comment at this early stage
The child’s family is being supported by Police and Victim Support.
Shelley Nahr/NZ Police
