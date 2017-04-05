Easter and winter rubbish – Whangarei District Council

This page contains information out Easter rubbish and recycling collections and winter hours for transfer stations that is taking effect on Tuesday 18 April.

​Kerbside collection

There will be no kerbside rubbish collection on Good Friday 14 April.

If your collection is usually on a Friday, it will be on Saturday 15 April instead.

Collections will be as usual on Monday 17 April.

Re:Sort and rural transfer stations

Re:Sort and rural transfer stations will also be closed on Good Friday, but they will be open over the rest of the Easter holiday.

Winter hours

Winter transfer opening hours begin on Tuesday 18 April. They will be in effect until Labour Weekend with Summer hours beginning again on Saturday 21 October.

Transfer station opening hours can be viewed on our Rubbish Disposal page on our website.

Rubbish Disposal