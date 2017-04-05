MIL OSI –
Headline: Easter and winter rubbish arrangements
Updated:
5/04/2017 12:00 a.m.
Kerbside collection
There will be no kerbside rubbish collection on Good Friday 14 April.
If your collection is usually on a Friday, it will be on Saturday 15 April instead.
Collections will be as usual on Monday 17 April.
Re:Sort and rural transfer stations
Re:Sort and rural transfer stations will also be closed on Good Friday, but they will be open over the rest of the Easter holiday.
Winter hours
Winter transfer opening hours begin on Tuesday 18 April. They will be in effect until Labour Weekend with Summer hours beginning again on Saturday 21 October.
Transfer station opening hours can be viewed on our Rubbish Disposal page on our website.
Rubbish Disposal
