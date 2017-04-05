MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Commissioners of Intelligence Warrants appointed

Prime Minister Bill English has announced that Sir Bruce Robertson and Warwick Gendall have been appointed as Commissioners of Intelligence Warrants.

Sir Bruce has also been appointed Chief Commissioner of Intelligence Warrants.

Sir Bruce has had a distinguished career as a High Court and Court of Appeal judge and has been the Commissioner of Security Warrants since mid-2013.

He has also held a range of other legal, public service, academic, community and sports appointments in New Zealand.

Mr Gendall is a former High Court Judge and currently Chair of the Parole Board and of Drug Free Sport New Zealand.

He has had substantial experience as a senior sports administrator, particularly in football, as well as being active on sports, medical and legal disciplinary committees and other community affairs since the early 1970s.

The appointments of Sir Bruce and Mr Gendall were made after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. Their three-year terms commenced on 1 April.

“I would like to thank both Sir Bruce and Mr Gendall for being willing to take on these roles, providing critical oversight of the work of New Zealand’s intelligence agencies and promoting public confidence in them,” Mr English says.

