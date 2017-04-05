MIL OSI –

Source: Press Release Service – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Buildnz designex event 2017

(PR.co.nz) Organisers XPO Exhibitions are excited about the introduction of new initiatives visitors can expect to see in 2017. “This year’s event will present visitors with more features, destinations and business growth opportunities than ever before,” says Tony Waite Events Director of buildnz | designex.

Buildnz | designex (co-located with The National Safety Show) will see up to 300 exhibitors including New Zealand’s leading suppliers and the addition of many new companies excited to showcase the latest products and new technologies that are shaping both the industry of today and the future.

Waite explains “when attendees arrive onsite they will notice a number of new initiatives at the event that will deliver greater value to their visiting experience and ensures the event remains relevant, topical and above all informative. There is simply no other event that brings together over 6,000 industry professionals to discover hundreds of new products, explore the latest technology and to be informed and to learn from leading industry experts”

One such initiative is the Recruitment & Growth Hub developed in partnership with BCITO. This is a new premium destination within buildnz | designex that focuses on growing your business through developing your workforce. The hub will be offering visitors free Business Mentoring consultations, the chance to attend valuable seminars around building a culture of business growth and retention, and the opportunity to speak directly with BCITO Training Advisors and Business Development teams. The Recruitment & Growth Hub provides a networking opportunity for employers to meet with potential employees and help address the current skilled labour shortage, and the need to train an extra 60,000 workers over the next 5 years. “We’re delighted to partner with buildnz | designex this year and to provide this opportunity to industry people attending the event. In partnership with industry, we’ve developed Workforce Development Plans for each trade under our coverage and we look forward to sharing these strategies with a wide industry audience at the show,” Warwick Quinn, Chief Executive, BCITO.

Another is The Build Summit, a dedicated industry summit offering key updates and innovations within the building sector and focusing on the issues facing the industry today – in plain English. Key themes across The Build Summit surround productivity, capacity, quality management and ultimately how to contribute to the bottom line for your building business.

The impressive line-up of speakers features thought leaders from both New Zealand and abroad including; Mat Colmer, built environment specialist from the UK who will be speaking about digital construction. Rob Sobyra who will be talking to Construction Skills Queensland’s Farsight Project, predicting the future of construction work. Domestic speakers include Paul Hobbs, giving an update from MBIE, Jenny Parker from National Association of Women in Construction, and President of New Zealand Institute of Architects, Christina van Bohemen.

Delegates attending The Build Summit will be presented with innovative case studies, panel discussions along with highlighting new technology that is impacting the construction sector. For the full programme or to register see www.buildsummit.co.nz

Add to this a comprehensive programme of free to attend professional development seminars including keynote speakers Professor Mark Burry and Professor Jane Burry, special features, networking opportunities, show-only specials, and the opportunity to win a huge array of prizes (including a brand new Ford) – this is the one event the industry won’t want to miss. A full seminar program may be viewed at www.buildnz.com

Held at Auckland’s ASB Showgrounds 25-27 June 2017, buildnz | designex will be across 4 halls and a massive 12,000m2 of exhibition space making it the largest industry trade event in the country. The 3-day event is also co-located with the National Safety Show; the largest event National of its kind in concentrating on workplace health and safety solutions and education.

Buildnz | designex is a trade only event open to all industry professionals and visitors may register to attend for free at www.buildnz.com

– –

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.