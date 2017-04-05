MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: $100k iwi youth development partnership

A new $100,000 partnership will see around 120 young people from or affiliated to Waikato-Tainui, Ngati Maniapoto and Ngati Kahungunu supported to attend the Turongo me Maahina-a-rangi – Leaders by Design Summit, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

“This is about supporting more young Maori to become tomorrow’s leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs,” says Ms Kaye.

The three-day summit, at which Minister for Maori Development Te Ururoa Flavell will be guest speaker, will be held in Ngaruawahia on 7-9 April 2017.

“Over the three days, participants will be informed, inspired and challenged to design and shape meaningful pathways for Maori and iwi,” says Ms Kaye.

“The summit involves interactive workshops, planning sessions and a panel of national and international speakers, who will address topics including innovation, co-design and te reo me ona tikanga, or language and custom.

“This investment is being made under the Partnership Fund, which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.”

The Partnership Fund is contributing $10,000, alongside funding and in-kind support from partners including Waikato-Tainui, Maniapoto Maori Trust Board, Ngati Kahungunu, Te Puni Kokiri, Mercury Energy, Trust Waikato, ASB, Tuhono and the JR McKenzie Trust.

“I want more young Maori to realise their potential and forge successful futures for themselves and others,” says Ms Kaye.

“We have incredibly talented young people and future leaders out there, and opportunities such as this will give them a boost to take their aspirations and skills to the next level.”

New partnerships announced so far this year have seen around $2.6 million invested to provide over 5000 new youth development opportunities across New Zealand.

