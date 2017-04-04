MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Update SH1 south of Kaikoura – closed after opening for a few hours

The NZ Transport Agency has closed State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura after reopening between 7 am and 10 am earlier today. Around 40 mm of rain has fallen this morning due to the tail of Cyclone Debbie, destabilising some areas.

This is despite the work which occurred over the past eight days (external link) to remove 5000 tonnes of rock from 17 slip sites. Another 40 mm of rain is forecast.

The next update is expected by 1.30pm.

Drivers should take the inland road (external link) via Culverden and Waiau if they are heading to Kaikoura today. From Waipara, SH7 takes drivers to the Waiau/ Mt Lyford turnoff.

Ways to find out what is happening on the highway network:

Call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS 0800 44 44 49

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.