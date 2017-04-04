MIL OSI –

Headline: Update on incident in Pakuranga

To be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright, Counties Manukau Police

Just before 5pm today, Police and ambulance were called to a residential address in Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga Heights.

A woman at the address had serious injuries. The woman was treated by paramedics in the ambulance but sadly the woman passed away a short time ago.

A large number of Police are at the scene and are looking to establish how the woman has been injured.

Police are currently speaking with other occupants of the property.

It is not known at this point exactly what, or if any weapon, has been involved.

Police are seeking to locate and advise the woman’s next of kin.

A large number of enquiries are now underway and will continue throughout the evening.

