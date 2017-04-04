MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Three arrested in Whangarei homicide investigation

Over the past four days Whangarei Police have arrested three people in relation to the murder of John Henry Harris in October 2016.

37-year-old Harris, known as John Boy, died after being dropped off at Whangarei St John Ambulance Station early on Tuesday 18 October 2016 after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 41-year-old male was arrested last night and has been charged with a number of offences including murder. He will appear in Whangarei District Court today.

A 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old female were arrested on Friday (31 March 2017) and have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

“I would like to acknowledge the assistance provided by the public and the dedication of the investigation team who have worked tirelessly over the past five months on this inquiry,” says Detective Senior Sergeant John Miller.

“These arrests are an important step in what has been an extensive investigation and we are glad to finally be able to hold those responsible to account.

“We hope that it will bring some closure to Mr Harris’ friends, whanau and to the Whangarei community.

“Our enquiries are continuing and further arrests are likely.

“We are also still welcoming any further information relating to the case, and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Miller.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police is unable to provide any further comment.

