Headline: The Auditor-General’s Auditing Standards

Note: The Auditor-General’s Auditing Standards are published every three years but are more regularly updated (the updates are summarised in our annual report). All appointed auditors should be logging in to The Auditors’ Homepage to access the most recent version of any of the Auditor-General’s Auditing Standards.

The Auditor-General’s auditing standards have been updated (published 5 April 2017).

