Headline: Tell us what you think is great

We think Aotearoa is great so we’re incredibly excited to show you this video campaign. It’s the result of a five-day adventure around New Zealand where over 80 people shared their homes, their unique part of the country and their thoughts with us.

You’ll see a great mix of international business people, horse riders in the mist, the Desert Road, small business owners and even a number of small dogs, outlining the range and depth of Green supporters in this country.

Our ‘Great Greens’ campaign demonstrates who we are and what we stand for: kindness, compassion and community. The Green Party has always stood for and continues to be about creating a great green place for all New Zealanders to live.

As co-leaders, we have thousands of conversations with everyday Kiwis and we feel that ‘Great Greens’ cleverly captures them all.

We are told time and time again that New Zealanders around the world are proud of our clean, green image and they like the fact our party is willing to stand up and protect what we have.

We have been humbled by the generous people who shared this sense of excitement about what the future holds in an election year. It has reaffirmed our commitment to a New Zealand where everyone has a chance to thrive.

It’s great that many of the values New Zealanders now take for granted such as fresh water, recycling and warm homes we’ve pushed for during our 25-year history. It makes us proud New Zealanders know we’re honest and that we are here to be the transparent voice in government.

These videos are matched with a greatgreens website where you can have your say in creating a great New Zealand.

Great Greens wouldn’t have been possible without the skills of director Loren Taylor (Eagle vs Shark) and cinematographer Adam Luxton (On An Unknown Shore). We are also incredibly grateful to Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Rachel House (Moana), comedian Alice Brine, John Bach (Lord the Rings) alongside other Kiwis such as Eva McGauley (Eva’s Wish), Tessa Prebble (One in a Million Baby podcast), actor Chris Parker and all our amazing supporters.

For Taika Waititi and actor Rachel House, the decision to appear in ‘Great Greens’ was a no-brainer. As Rachel shared with us, “Aotearoa is one of the most beautiful places in the world and we have to protect that.”

We are also very grateful for the soundtrack, composed and recorded in Wellington by Nigel Collins (Flight of the Conchords), Justin Firefly Clarke (Fly My Pretties) and Ben Wood (Trinity Roots).

At this time of change in our country, it feels like a positive action to share the faces of our party and celebrate the values that so many of us hold dear.

Thank you to everyone involved and c’mon New Zealand, let’s do this together!

James

Co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand

