MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement
Headline: State of local emergency declared in Whanganui » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management
Severe weather
Manawatu – Wanganui
Start
04 Apr 2017
05:46 PM
Whanganui District Council have declared a state of local emergency due to the developing rain situation. Follow Whanganui District Council on Facebook for local updates https://www.facebook.com/whanganuidistrictcouncil/ or visit http://www.whanganui.govt.nz
