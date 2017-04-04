MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement

Headline: State of local emergency declared in Whanganui » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Severe weather Manawatu – Wanganui Start 05:46 PM

Whanganui District Council have declared a state of local emergency due to the developing rain situation. Follow Whanganui District Council on Facebook for local updates https://www.facebook.com/whanganuidistrictcouncil/ or visit http://www.whanganui.govt.nz

