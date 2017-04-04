Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7 News  >  Current Article

State of local emergency declared in Whanganui » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Published By   /   April 4, 2017  /   No Comments

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement

Headline: State of local emergency declared in Whanganui » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Severe weather

Manawatu – Wanganui

Start

04 Apr 2017

05:46 PM

Whanganui District Council have declared a state of local emergency due to the developing rain situation. Follow Whanganui District Council on Facebook for local updates https://www.facebook.com/whanganuidistrictcouncil/ or visit http://www.whanganui.govt.nz

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email