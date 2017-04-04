MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: State Highway 4, Manawatu/Whanganui closed due to surface flooding

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that State Highway 4 between Whanganui River Road and Raetihi is closed due to surface flooding.

There are detours in place. Northbound traffic should use State Highway 3, 1, and 49, with the reverse route for southbound. This detour could add up to two hours to a journey.

People should consider delaying their travel until the weather settles. Check the MetService www.metservice.com (external link) for the latest severe weather warning and watches.

Updates on the State Highway 4 closure are here:

www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/165935 (external link)

For updates on state highway conditions in Whanganui/Manawatu: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/7 (external link)

For updates on state highway conditions in Taranaki: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8 (external link)

Updates will also be on our Central North Island social media accounts:

www.facebook.com/NZTAcni (external link)

www.twitter.com/NZTAcni (external link)

Or call freephone number, 0800 4 HIGHWAYS/ 0800 44 44 49

For updates on local road conditions please visit the relevant local council’s website and Facebook pages including