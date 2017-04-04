Staff profiles

MIL OSI –

Bronwyn started at the Ministry in 2012 through the Graduate Programme after a gap year teaching English in Hong Kong. Before this, she completed an undergraduate degree in political science and international studies, and a Masters in Development Studies at Auckland University.

“One of the most surprising things about working here was finding I am actually really interested in transport! The transport portfolio has a real breadth to it.”

During her time here, she has moved from the Aviation and Security team as a Graduate Adviser to a Senior Adviser in the People and Environment team. In essence, she works to create a more economically, socially and environmentally sustainable transport system, which also reflects the changing needs and interests of users.

Bronwyn’s days are varied: sometimes she provides analysis and advice for the Minister and his colleagues, drafts answers to Parliamentary Questions, writes briefings, or works on large projects, such as the electric vehicles package that was publically launched in May 2016. As a Senior Adviser, she also helps coach junior staff.

“I can say that, having been on the Ministry’s Graduate Programme, it really is second to none. I had the chance to go on the applied Policy Adviser Development (a-PAD) Programme, where I came out with a Victoria University post-graduate Certificate in Public Policy. There is a real investment in personal development at the Ministry; the people here want to see you do well on both an individual and organisational level.

“The Ministry is small enough to give people the work experience they want. I recently had a chat with my manager where I expressed an interest in gaining legislative experience. Now I am getting this by working on a project where I am helping progress three transport Bills through Parliament.”

Being in the public sector itself is something else Bronwyn enjoys. “It provides you with great networking opportunities; you get to meet a lot of other people at a similar career and life stage as you.

“If you’re motivated, enjoy variety, relish a challenge, and readily grab opportunities when they come your way, the Ministry is a great place to work.”

