MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement

Headline: RAIN EVENT #4 » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Floods Manawatu – Wanganui Start 10:33 PM

Horizons Regional Council staff are on duty in the Emergency Coordination Centre overnight, with high water levels expected for the Whanganui, Whangaehu and Turakina Rivers forecast to be higher than the 2015 flood event.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.