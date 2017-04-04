Loading…
Police to maintain presence at Kohimarama slip overnight

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Tuesday, 4 April 2017 – 11:02pm

Police will remain at the scene of a slip in Kohimarama, Auckland, overnight where affected properties have been evacuated.

Indications at this stage are that no further evacuations in the area will be necessary.

Police will maintain a presence to ensure the evacuated properties remain secure.

