Headline: Police to maintain presence at Kohimarama slip overnight

Police will remain at the scene of a slip in Kohimarama, Auckland, overnight where affected properties have been evacuated.

Indications at this stage are that no further evacuations in the area will be necessary.

Police will maintain a presence to ensure the evacuated properties remain secure.

