Police to maintain presence at Kohimarama slip overnight – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Police to maintain presence at Kohimarama slip overnight
Tuesday, 4 April 2017 – 11:02pm
Police will remain at the scene of a slip in Kohimarama, Auckland, overnight where affected properties have been evacuated.
Indications at this stage are that no further evacuations in the area will be necessary.
Police will maintain a presence to ensure the evacuated properties remain secure.
